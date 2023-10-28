Business
Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:34 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:41 PM

Business

City Bank records 14% rise in profit

The bank posts Tk 378 crore profit in Jan-Sep of 2023
City Bank's profit rose 14 percent year-on-year to Tk 378 crore in the January-September period of 2023.

The bank's earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk 3.09 as of September 30 this year, up from Tk 2.7 last year, according to the un-audited financial statements of the company.

Its profit for the July-September period of 2023 stood at Tk 142 crore, up 24 percent year-on-year.

The EPS in the three-month period stood at Tk 1.16 in 2023, up from Tk 0.93 the previous year.

The bank also saw its net cash flow per share to increase by 20 percent year-on-year.

Related topic:
city bank
