It is 11% of his total 3.08 crore shares in the bank

Rubel Aziz, a director of City Bank, has announced plans to sell 34 lakh shares, which is around 11 percent of his total holdings in the bank.

Aziz currently holds 3.08 crore shares in City Bank.

The announcement was made through a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website today.

The share sale is expected to be completed by October 31.