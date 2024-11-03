Business
Reuters, Beijing
Sun Nov 3, 2024 03:03 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 03:07 PM

Most Viewed

Business

China's BYD boosts production and hiring amid Q3 growth

Reuters, Beijing
Sun Nov 3, 2024 03:03 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 3, 2024 03:07 PM
BYD Japan
Chinese automaker BYD's sports sedan BYD SEAL is displayed during the press day of the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on October 25, 2023. Photo: AFP/File

China's electric vehicle giant BYD ramped up production by nearly 200,000 units from August to October, while hiring close to 200,000 new employees in car manufacturing and components, Executive Vice President He Zhiqi said on Weibo on Saturday.

BYD posted an 11.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit as it maintained strong sales momentum.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Revenue for the July-September period surged 24 percent on year to 201.1 billion yuan ($28.24 billion), the first obvious win for BYD on quarterly revenue versus Tesla since the Chinese automaker stopped producing gasoline engine vehicles in 2022.

Related topic:
BYD
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BYD electric car

BYD: Chinese electric vehicle giant that has overtaken Tesla on sales

10m ago
BYD Japan

BYD's global expansion push runs into stiff Japan test

2m ago

China's BYD names electric pickup truck BYD Shark

6m ago

BYD calls on China automakers to unite, 'demolish the old' in global push

1y ago
BYD Seal

BYD launches electric cars in Bangladesh; opens showroom

8m ago
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে