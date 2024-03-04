Business
Reuters, Beijing
Mon Mar 4, 2024 11:21 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 11:34 AM

Most Viewed

Business

China's BYD prices new version of best-selling EV lower than predecessor

Reuters, Beijing
Mon Mar 4, 2024 11:21 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 11:34 AM
BYD Atto 3
Photo: Reuters/File

China's leading electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD on Monday launched a new version of its best-selling car at a price lower than the final price of its discontinued predecessor, as a price war rages in the world's largest automobile market.

BYD has already set lower launch prices for a slew of models as EV rivals including domestic peer Geely Auto and US champion Tesla likewise introduce incentives to woo customers in a cooling market.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

China's top-selling EV maker has set a starting price for its new Yuan Plus crossover - known as the Atto 3 in overseas markets - at 119,800 yuan ($16,644), BYD said in a Weibo post.

That is 11.8 percent lower than the final sales price of the version it has replaced, Reuters calculations showed.

BYD sold 412,202 Yuan Plus EVs in 2023, with 100,020 of them exported, or 42 percent of its total car exports for that year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

The automaker has been counting on overseas markets for higher profit margins. The Atto 3 is sold with a starting price of A$48,011 ($31,336) in Australia, 85 percent higher than in China.

Related topic:
BYDBYD EV
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BYD Seal

BYD launches electric cars in Bangladesh; opens showroom

1d ago

BYD calls on China automakers to unite, 'demolish the old' in global push

BYD electric car

BYD: Chinese electric vehicle giant that has overtaken Tesla on sales

|বাংলাদেশ

বহুতল ভবনে অগ্নিনিরাপত্তা: আইনের ফাঁকফোকরের সুযোগ নিচ্ছেন মালিকরা

ঢাকার প্রায় ৮৪ শতাংশ বহুতল ভবন (ছয় তলার ওপরে) ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ

২১ মিনিট আগে
|কৃষি

পতিত জমিতে লবণ-সহিষ্ণু গম চাষে সাফল্য

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X