BYD launches electric cars in Bangladesh; opens showroom

BYD, the electric car brand, officially opened its showroom in Bangladesh on March 2, 2024. According to a press release, CG Runner Bangladesh Ltd. has taken the initiative to introduce BYD in the country.

As per the press release, the BYD showroom is located in the Tejgaon industrial area in Dhaka and can accommodate five cars at a time. The brand's flagship sedan BYD Seal with its two variants, Premium and Performance, will be available for sale at the showroom.

The premium variant will feature a mileage of rear-drive 570 km while the performance variant will come with all-wheel drive 520 km mileage. Furthermore, the car will come with BYD's e-platform 3.0, CTB (cell-to-body) technology, blade battery, and iTAC (intelligent torture adaptation control), according to the press release.

The showroom will house two charging stations (AC and DC), adds the press release.