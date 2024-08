A business delegation led by the former FBCCI president AK Azad is now at the Bangabhaban to hold a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The three-member delegation entered at the Banga Bhaban at around 8:00pm.

Talking to reporters, AK Azad, also a former MP, said they were going to Bangabhaban to meet with Shahabuddin to ensure security of industries and factories.