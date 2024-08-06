Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:17 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

President’s meeting with key protest organisers underway at Bangabhaban

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:17 AM
The organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement pose for a photo during a live television programme yesterday. Photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is holding a meeting with representatives of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement at the Bangabhaban.

Key organisers of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement
Read more

'Prof Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt'

A group of student leaders in a microbus entered Bangabhaban around 6:00pm, reports our correspondent from the spot. The student leaders are likely to talk about formation of the interim government, sources at Bangabhaban said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The navy and air force chiefs arrived at the president's residence around 7:30pm.

Read more

Business delegation led by AK Azad at Bangabhaban

The country is facing uncertainty after yesterday's resignation and fleeing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the face of a mass uprising against her and her Awami League government. In the rioting and mob violence and rioting that followed, at least 142 people died across the country. 

Read more

Prof Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt

Hasina's resignation came following around three weeks of violence that had its origins in the students' demand for reform to the quota system in public service jobs. 

Between July 16 and today, over 400 people (as far as this newspaper could confirm) have been killed in violent clashes. 

On July 23, the government through a circular reformed the quota system as per the demand of the students, but by then nearly 200 died in clashes.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet on August 3, holding her government responsible for the deaths. The government toppled in the space of three days. 

Hasina was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, and fifth overall.

Related topic:
interim government bangladeshBangladesh quota protest organisersAnti-Discrimination Students MovementNew Bangladesh Government
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Key organisers of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement

'Prof Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt'

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস আমাদের সুন্দর একটি গণতান্ত্রিক প্রক্রিয়ায় নিয়ে যাবেন: সেনাপ্রধান

সেনাপ্রধান বলেন, সেনানিবাস নিয়ে অনেক ধরনের গুজব চলছে, জনগণ যেন এসব গুজবে কান না দেয়।

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় খালাস পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification