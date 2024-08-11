Two advisers to take oath today

Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and Supradeep Chakma will take oath today as the advisers of the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

According to the official sources, Farooq-e-Azam, another adviser, is yet to be sworn in as he is still in the United States and the date of his arrival in Bangladesh is not confirmed.

According to the press wing of Bangabhaban, President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer oath to Dr Bidhan Ranjan and Supradeep Chakma in the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban this noon.

The interim government led by Prof Yunus took oath Thursday night, four days after the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge led by students.

President Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to the 84-year-old Nobel laureate and pioneer of microcredit and 13 advisers at the Bangabhaban Darbar Hall.

Dr Bidhan Ranjan, Supradeep Chakma and Farooq-e-Azam could not be sworn in that day as they are outside the capital.