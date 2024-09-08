‘New govt, same old crackdown on workers’

Anu Muhammad compares interim govt’s approach with previous regime

Noted economist Anu Muhammad yesterday said none of the demands of protesting workers have been given proper attention by the interim government.

"We are observing that the approach of the interim government, their statements, and actions are no different from the previous government. They continue to label every movement as a conspiracy or driven by outsiders, while crackdowns against the protesters persist," the former professor of Jahangirnagar University said at a programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

For the last few days, garment workers in industrial areas such as Tongi and Konabari in Gazipur have been staging protests, demanding better wages and working conditions.

"Why is this unrest continuing? The reason is simple -- there has been no change in two fundamental areas: perspective and legal framework," Anu Muhammad said.

"Despite crucial contributions of working people during the movements, we see no attempts to address their core issues or to stand by their side," he added.

Meanwhile, a 26-member committee made up of teachers, lawyers, doctors, and workers' leaders was formed to investigate the deaths of four workers during wage protests last year.

The report, released yesterday, blamed the state administration, police, and factory owners for the deaths of Rasel Howladar, Imran Hossain, Anjuara Begum, and Jalal Uddin.

He urged the interim government to implement the committee's nine-point recommendations, which include a thorough investigation into the deaths of workers and holding those responsible accountable.

"The fabricated cases against workers must be withdrawn immediately, and the victims' families must be compensated," he added.

"Although the Sheikh Hasina government fell on August 5, this kind of brutality[against workers] will continue unless significant legal and institutional changes are made," he said.

WORKERS KILLED IN MASS UPRISING

Anu Muhammad said, based on preliminary data, around a hundred workers were killed during the student-led movement that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government.

"Despite the significant role of workers and children of working families, there has been no reflection of their contribution," he said.

"We have yet to see any efforts to improve workers' conditions, address their core issues, provide compensation, or take responsibility for their medical care," he added.

CRITICISM OF INDUSTRIAL POLICE

Supreme Court advocate Jyotirmoy Barua, speaking at the event, criticised the deployment of the industrial police and the involvement of political groups like the Awami League and Jubo League in suppressing worker protests.

"In the past, the industrial police, along with members of the Awami League and Jubo League, were used to crack down on workers. This time, the army was sent in the same way," he said, questioning the interim government's control over such decisions.

He also called for the abolition of the industrial police.