Wed May 8, 2024 11:55 PM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 11:55 PM

BSEC gets two new commissioners

Star Business Report
Wed May 8, 2024 11:55 PM

The government yesterday appointed two commissioners at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for a four-year term while extending the tenure of an existing commissioner by another term.

The newly appointed commissioners are: Mohammad Mohsin Chowdhury, former director general of Bangladesh Karmachari Kallyan Board, and ATM Tariquzzaman, managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The finance ministry made this announcement through separate circulars regarding their appointment.

Besides, the tenure of an existing commissioner, Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, was extended.

The new commissioners have been appointed for a period of four years beginning from May 20 this year, according to the notification.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)
push notification