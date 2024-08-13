Business
M Masrur Reaz, new BSEC chairman

He will be in the post for the next four years
Economist and public policy expert M Masrur Reaz has been appointed as the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Reaz will be the chairman of the BSEC for the next four years, the Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry said in a circular today.

He is the chairman and founder of research organisation Policy Exchange Bangladesh.

He also worked as a senior economist in the Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation Global Practice of the World Bank Group for 10 years since 2010.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina, Prof Shibli Rubayat-ul Islam resigned from the BSEC along with two other commissioners, Prof Rumana Islam and Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed.

