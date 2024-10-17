BSEC declines NCC Bank’s Tk 500 crore bond issue 

NCC Bank plans to appeal the decision and seek a review

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has rejected NCC Bank's proposal to issue a Non-Convertible Subordinated Bond-2 worth Tk 500 crore.

This decision, made on October 9, 2024, follows a notice issued in August 2022, according to a disclosure on the website of Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, NCC Bank has stated its intention to appeal the BSEC's decision and request a review.