BSEC declines NCC Bank’s Tk 500 crore bond issue 

NCC Bank  plans to appeal the decision and seek a review 
Photo: NCC Bank PLC

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has rejected NCC Bank's proposal to issue a Non-Convertible Subordinated Bond-2 worth Tk 500 crore.

This decision, made on October 9, 2024, follows a notice issued in August 2022, according to a disclosure on the website of Dhaka Stock Exchange. 

Meanwhile, NCC Bank has stated its intention to appeal the BSEC's decision and request a review.

NCC BankBSEC
