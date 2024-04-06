Business
Star Business Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 03:13 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 03:34 PM

Shibli Rubayat likely to be reappointed as BSEC chairman

Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam is likely to be reappointed as the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for another four-year term.

The finance ministry has finalised the process of his reappointment but the gazette is yet to be published.

His existing tenure was supposed to end in May.

Along with Islam, four commissioners of the stock market regulator have also got another term of four years to serve at the same posts.

Anyone of over 65 years of age will not be allowed serve on the posts.

Prof Islam was appointed as the chairman of the BSEC in 2020.

