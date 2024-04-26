Boss-beating services: the workplace solution

A former colleague shared one of the most bizarre local news about an employee who hired a goon to severely beat up his boss for being the cause of excessive stress in the workplace.

These "goons" are allegedly catching up with the trend by offering tailored boss-beating services. They are introducing innovative product portfolios offering services that fit the desires of individual clients. This product portfolio may further extend to "digital goon" with cyber-attack features!

I have often written about bosses because the art of managing them remains a critical part of our professional success. Physical altercations involving bosses are not very uncommon. They are more likely to occur in highly stressed environments or due to extreme workplace tensions. While such events are relatively rare, they highlight the severity of workplace conflicts.

Many of us have directly or indirectly witnessed similar incidents. It reminds me of a story I heard of a diplomat who had punched his ambassador hard on the nose. The latter had sent a blood-stained handkerchief by the diplomatic bag to the headquarters as evidence to prosecute the offending diplomat. Beating up by labour leaders is something common in Bangladesh.

Getting physically aggressive with the boss results from an ultimate sense of revolt that offers no salvation from irreversible disaster. The subordinate, who is usually the perpetrator, takes this last resort with full knowledge that it is his/her last day at work but derives a deep satisfaction from the likely defamation of the boss that will result from it.

Bosses play a significant role in shaping the work environment and influencing employee stress levels. Their leadership style directly impacts workplace harmony. Excessive workload, lack of support, micromanagement, negative feedback, and preferential or unfair treatment can contribute to stress.

Conversely, bosses whose style provides clarity, recognition, and fair treatment foster a healthier workplace. If the boss is suffering from personal or work-related stress, it is bound to cascade down to the employees.

A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll in the US found that the issue is universal. Here are some key findings:

Over two-thirds of American workers have experienced a toxic boss. The most prevalent toxic boss behaviours include setting unreasonable expectations (51 percent), micromanaging (49 percent) and credit-stealing (48 percent).

About 53 percent of American employees confess to working on weekends, holidays, or days off because of their bosses. Toxic work environments are endured primarily due to financial reasons (72 percent). Moreover, 41 percent of employees have sought therapy to cope with the toxicity of their current or past bosses.

Despite the severe consequences, toxic bosses are not only tolerated but also promoted, with 60 percent of American workers witnessing their ascent in leadership roles despite their toxicity.

To unlock employees' best potential, fostering a positive work environment by respecting employees is essential. This could significantly enhance productivity (85 percent) and greater responsibilities (81 percent). Bangladesh's scenario will not be different.

Handling toxic bosses requires resilience, assertiveness, diplomacy, and a commitment to self-interest. The best practices are self-assessment, setting boundaries, seeking support, and documenting incidents. Additionally, focus on solutions, know your rights, and confront calmly. Toxic employees can also be sources of stress in the organisation and they surface strongly when the leaders are weak.

It is essential to address workplace issues constructively to prevent escalations that can harm not only the individuals involved but also the organisations. Physical altercation can't simply be an option.

Both parties must exercise restraint to avoid such incidents. If it becomes a battlefield, let us plant seeds of kindness. A smile, a supportive word, can have a rippling effect in the office.

Bosses, beware! Treat your subordinates fairly. Either you get fixed, or "goons" with their innovative products will fix you!

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.