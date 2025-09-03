BGMEA urges buyers to source more from Bangladesh

Business
Star Business Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:38 PM

BGMEA called on retailers and brands to explore the possibility of reducing tariffs on Bangladeshi apparel. Photo: Star/file

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called on international clothing retailers and brands to place more orders in Bangladesh, citing the country's relative tariff advantages over competing nations in the United States.

The appeal came at a meeting with representatives of international buyers who have business in Bangladesh, at the BGMEA office in Dhaka yesterday.

After the meeting, BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan said he urged the buyers to expand their sourcing from Bangladesh and to adopt a unified code of conduct for audits and compliance.

Ensure adequate gas supply to garment factories: BGMEA

"Suppliers face significant difficulties as different companies follow different compliance standards. It would be better if all sourcing firms adhered to a uniform code for social, compliance, and other key audits," Khan said.

He also called on US retailers and brands to explore the possibility of reducing tariffs on Bangladeshi apparel. The discussion also covered the diversification of products to attract more business.

Khan said around 42 representatives from European, American, and Asian companies attended the buyers' forum.

Import ban on Bangladeshi RMG triggers supply crunch in India

Related topic:
Bangladesh garment industryBGMEA
