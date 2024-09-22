Business
Star Business Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024
Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 12:31 PM

Bangladesh now has 229 globally-recognised environment-friendly factories: BGMEA 

Star Business Report
Photo: BGMEA

Bangladesh now boasts 229 eco-friendly garment factories, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). 

Of these, 91 hold the LEED Platinum certification from the US Green Building Council. Also, 124 factories have earned Gold status, 10 are Silver-certified, and four hold certified certificates.

BGMEA data reveals that nine of the world's top 10 green factories are in Bangladesh, while 56 of the top 100 globally recognised environmentally friendly factories are  in the country.

Related topic:
BGMEALEED Certified Green Garment Factories in Bangladesh
