Bangladesh now has 229 globally-recognised environment-friendly factories: BGMEA 

Bangladesh now boasts 229 eco-friendly garment factories, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Of these, 91 hold the LEED Platinum certification from the US Green Building Council. Also, 124 factories have earned Gold status, 10 are Silver-certified, and four hold certified certificates.

BGMEA data reveals that nine of the world's top 10 green factories are in Bangladesh, while 56 of the top 100 globally recognised environmentally friendly factories are in the country.