BGMEA for removal of non-tariff barriers to Indo-Bangla trade

BGMEA president meets Bangladeshi high commissioner to India

Local garment makers have requested the Bangladeshi high commission in India to actively work towards removing non-tariff barriers between the two countries in order to boost bilateral trade.

Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), made the call Wednesday during a meeting with Md Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladeshi high commissioner to India, held in New Delhi.

They also discussed existing challenges in export and import with a particular focus on non-tariff barriers, especially in the trading of textile products.

They also talked about possible solutions to address these issues, BGMEA said in a statement.