BASIS holds election for executive council

Russell T Ahmed is set to retain his position as president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) as his panel, One Team, secured eight of the 11 positions available on the organisation's executive council.

The election for the executive council, held biennially, took place yesterday with 33 candidates vying for the 11 positions.

Among them, 8 candidates were elected from the general category and 1 each from the associate, affiliate and international categories.

All candidates competing in this election come from three panels: Team Smart, One Team, and Team Success.

Apart from Ahmed, the seven other elected members from One Team are: M Rashidul Hasan, Didarul Alam, Iqbal Ahmed Fakhrul Hasan, M Asif Rahman, Syed Abdullah Jayed, Biplob Ghosh Rahul and Syed Mohammad Kamal.

Md Mostafizur Rahaman Sohel, leader of Team Smart, secured the highest votes in the election. Mir Shahrukh Islam and Muhammad Risalat Siddique also won from this panel.

No candidate from Team Success, led by Mustafa Rafiqul Islam DUKE, was elected.

Out of 1,464 voters, 1,157 voted in this year's BASIS election.

TIM Nurul Kabir, chairman of the BASIS election board, Syed Mamnun Quader and Nazim Farhan Choudhury, members of the election board, were present at the election.