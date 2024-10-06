Banks asked to freeze accounts of Bashundhara Group chairman, MD, family members

The personal bank accounts in their names will remain frozen for 30 days in the first phase

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today directed banks to freeze all accounts belonging to Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, chairman of Bashundhara Group; Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of the business conglomerate, and their family members.

The bank accounts of Sadat Sobhan, son of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan; Sonia Ferdowshi Sobhan, wife of Sadat Sobhan; Shafiat Sobhan, vice chairman of Bashundhara Group and another son of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan; Sabrian Sobhan, wife of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, will also be frozen.

The anti-money laundering agency sent a letter to banks ordering them to freeze the personal bank accounts in their names for 30 days in the first phase.

The BFIU asked to freeze those banks accounts under the Money Laundering Prevention Act-2012.

The BFIU also asked banks to block the locker facilities in their names.

The intelligence unit also sought an update of the account details of Safwan Sobhan, son of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan; Yeasha Sobhan, wife of Safwan Sobhan, within two working days since the issuance of the order.

Recently, the Criminal Investigation Department decided to investigate money laundering allegations against Bashundhara Group's Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, and others.