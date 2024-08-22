Banks asked to freeze Mustafa Kamal, Tipu Munshi’s bank accounts

Their accounts will remain frozen for 30 days

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked banks to freeze the accounts of former finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and former commerce minister Tipu Munshi and their family members.

The BFIU also directed the lenders to keep their accounts freeze for the next 30 days.

Apart from that, the intelligence unit instructed the banks to suspend their locker facilities for the same period.