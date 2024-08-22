Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:23 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:33 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Banks asked to freeze Mustafa Kamal, Tipu Munshi’s bank accounts

Their accounts will remain frozen for 30 days
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:23 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:33 PM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked banks to freeze the accounts of former finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and former commerce minister Tipu Munshi and their family members.

The BFIU also directed the lenders to keep their accounts freeze for the next 30 days.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apart from that, the intelligence unit instructed the banks to suspend their locker facilities for the same period.

Related topic:
Bank account freezeAHM Mustafa KamalTipu Munshi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Imported software

Imported software likely to get costlier

1y ago
Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and his families bank accounts frozen

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, family members

1w ago

Take steps to reinstate GSP

5y ago
Data storage Bangladesh

Government plans to fully digitise information and services

1y ago

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Nowfel, family members

2d ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় অন্তত ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, পানিবন্দি সাড়ে ৪ লাখ পরিবার

কক্সবাজারে অন্তত ২ জন নিখোঁজ রয়েছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

গতকাল থেকে আজ বিকেল ৫টা পর্যন্ত ২৬০ জন উদ্ধার: ফায়ার সার্ভিস

১৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification