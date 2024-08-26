Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 26, 2024 06:51 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 06:54 PM

Business

Banking details sought of S Alam, 12 family members, companies

The BFIU also sought information related to their loan accounts with guarantee and loan repayment
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 26, 2024 06:51 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 06:54 PM
S Alam and family banned from selling bank shares

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today sought detailed information of overall banking activities of S Alam Group Chairman Mohammed Saiful Alam, his 12 family members and their companies.

Banks were asked to provide the BFIU with details of accounts, lockers and savings certificates with soft copies of account opening forms, transaction statements and KYC (Know Your Customer) maintained in the bank in the name of self or jointly or in the name of related organisations.

It also sought information related to their loan accounts with guarantee and loan repayment information.

Among the 12 family members, Farzana Pervin is wife of Mohammad Saiful Alam alias S Alam, and Ahsanul Alam and Ashraful Alam are their sons.

Besides, Mohammad Abdullah Hasan, Osman Gani, Abdus Samad, Rashedul Alam, Sahidul Alam, and Morshedul Alam are brothers of S Alam.

Various reports of scams of S Alam, his family members and their companies came to the light after the fall of Awami League regime in face of student-led mass demonstration on August 5.

S Alam Group and its associate companies took out Tk 95,331 crore between 2017 and June this year from six banks, with 79 percent of the sum coming from Islami Bank.

