Business
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 10:49 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 11:20 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bankers cut US dollar rates by Tk 0.25

Banks will buy US dollar at Tk 109.5 from exporters and sell at Tk 110
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 10:49 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 11:20 PM
Banks to appreciate taka against US dollar

Bankers today decided to cut the buying and the selling rates of the US dollar by Tk 0.25 as Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves received a fillip after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the second instalment of its $4.7 billion loan.

This is the third time in three weeks banks have raised the rate of the local currency against the US dollar, reversing the trend that saw the greenback surge against the taka by nearly 30 percent in two years.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Now, banks will buy US dollars at Tk 109.5 from exporters and sell them at Tk 110, Md Afzal Karim, chairman of the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (Bafeda), told The Daily Star.

He spoke after a virtual meeting of the Bafeda and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) where the rate was fixed. The new rate will be effective from Sunday, he said.

Yesterday, the IMF approved $689 million in the second instalment of the loan for Bangladesh. In the first tranche, it released $447.8 million on February 2 this year.

Related topic:
US dollar against Bangladeshi taka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Banks to appreciate taka against US dollar

Dollar price falls in kerb market

Bankers' decision to appreciate taka draws mixed reactions

US dollar gets costlier

Foreign exchange houses can’t sell dollar at over Tk 116: BB

Exchange houses won’t get higher than banks’ fixed rate for a dollar: BB

Banks to appreciate taka against US dollar

Bankers to pay exporters Tk 105 for every US dollar

Shipowners benefitting little from taka depreciation

Shipowners benefitting little from taka depreciation

|বাংলাদেশ

রেললাইন মেরামত হয়েছে, ঢাকা-ময়মনসিংহ ট্রেন চলবে বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে

গাজীপুরের ভাওয়াল ও রাজেন্দ্রপুর রেলস্টেশনের মধ্যবর্তী বনখড়িয়া এলাকায় রেললাইন মেরামতের কাজ শেষ হয়েছে। রেলওয়ে কর্তৃপক্ষ জানিয়েছে, এই রুটে বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে স্বাভাবিক সময়সূচি অনুযায়ী ট্রেন চলাচল করবে।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এক মাস ধরে বিক্রি হচ্ছিল কুকুরের মাংসের বিরিয়ানি, আটক ৪

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification