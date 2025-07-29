Business
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 29, 2025 10:23 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 10:25 AM

Bangladesh-US tariff talks underway in Washington

Photo: CA's press wing

The third phase of discussions between Bangladesh and the US on tariff issues formally began at 2:00pm local time (12:00am BST) in Washington DC.

An informal meeting was held at 12:30pm (10:30pm BST), and the discussions will continue until 5:30pm (3:30am BST).

Talks will resume tomorrow at 9:00am local time (7:00pm BST), the chief adviser's press wing said in a statement.

The Bangladesh delegation left Dhaka on Monday arrived in Washington DC yesterday.

The delegation is being led by Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin.

Other members of the delegation include National Security Adviser to the chief adviser and High Representative on Rohingya Issues Khalilur Rahman, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, and Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce Nazneen Kauser Chowdhury.

Officials from various ministries and departments are participating in the meeting virtually from Dhaka.

On the US side, Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch is leading the delegation, accompanied by officials dealing with trade and tariff issues.

The entire tariff negotiation process is being coordinated by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.

Related topic:
Bangladesh US tariff talksTrump tariff
