Govt expects positive outcome from tariff talks with US: Shafiqul

The government is hopeful of a positive outcome from the third round of talks between a Bangladeshi delegation and the United States Trade Representative (USTR) aimed at reducing the increased tariffs on Bangladeshi exports to the US, said Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

"We are well prepared and hopeful of a good conclusion," he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy today.

He said Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus had a meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at the state guest house Jamuna today.

He said the discussions covered a range of issues, including the US-Bangladesh tariff talks, counter-terrorism, election preparations, and the ongoing dialogues related to the Consensus Commission.

Shafiqul said a Bangladeshi delegation is set to leave for the United States tonight as the third round of tariff talks is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

"The government is hopeful that the discussions will lead to a positive conclusion," he added.

The press secretary said a group of businessmen will accompany the government delegation although they will not directly take part in the talks.

During the meeting with the US Chargé d'Affaires, Yunus made it clear that counter-terrorism is a top priority for his interim government.

"He (chief adviser) firmly said that the government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, and that no form of extremism or terrorist activity will be tolerated under any circumstances. He conveyed this message in a strong and unequivocal tone," said Shafiqul.

The third round of talks on the US-imposed tariffs is expected to be held on July 29–30 in Washington, DC, with hopes of reaching a positive consensus before the August 1 deadline.