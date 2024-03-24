Another Bangladeshi factory obtains Gold LEED certification

Gazipur-based APS Knit Composite Ltd scored 71 out of 110

One more Bangladeshi garment factory, APS Knit Composite Limited, obtained the Gold LEED certification given by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The factory located in Gazipur's Kamargaon scored 71 out of 110, according to USGBC, a membership-based non-profit organisation that promotes sustainability in building design, construction and operation.

With this, Bangladesh now has 214 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified factories, with 80 achieving Platinum status and 120 Gold, according to data from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

In 2024, eight RMG factories earned the LEED certification, of which 4 were Platinum and 4 Gold, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.