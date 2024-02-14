Shah Fatehullah Group's spinning factory Bangladesh’s 207th green garment factory

It received LEED Platinum certification from USGBC

Bangladesh now has 207 green garment factories as Shah Fatehullah Group's spinning factory became the latest recipient of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) yesterday.

As the global leader in the green building category, Bangladesh has 77 platinum, 116 gold, 10 silver and four certified green garment factories, according to data from Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Among the 100 highest-rated LEED green factories worldwide, Bangladesh has 54 alone.

In addition, nine out of the top 10 and 18 out of the top 20 LEED-certified factories are situated here, with a Bangladeshi factory scoring 104, the highest in the world.

"With the world's first and only LEED Platinum certified spinning factory, this exemplifies our commitment to environmental stewardship while also setting a global standard for responsible manufacturing in the textile industry," said Ahnaf Shah, director of Shah Fatehullah Group.

The USGBC rates factories based on several criteria -- transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management.

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.