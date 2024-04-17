Another garment factory receives LEED green certification

Bangladesh now has 215 LEED-certified factories

Bangladesh continues to be the leader in the green garment category worldwide as yet another local factory was awarded with the green certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) given by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Of the top 100 green garment factories globally, 55 are located in Bangladesh, making the country the global champion in the green garment category.

Sixteen other countries all together have 45 top green garment factories, according to data from Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The countries with the second and third highest numbers of LEED-certified green garment factories are Pakistan (nine) and India (eight).

Also, yesterday, Fashion Makers Ltd, a garment factory at Gargharia Masterbari at Sreepur under Gazipur district received the green LEED certification in platinum category, BGMEA said.

With the latest one, the country now has 215 LEED green factories, with 81 platinum rated, 120 gold, 10 silver and four only green certified.