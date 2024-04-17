Business
Star Business Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 08:31 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 08:32 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Another garment factory receives LEED green certification

Bangladesh now has 215 LEED-certified factories
Star Business Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 08:31 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 08:32 PM

Bangladesh continues to be the leader in the green garment category worldwide as yet another local factory was awarded with the green certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) given by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Of the top 100 green garment factories globally, 55 are located in Bangladesh, making the country the global champion in the green garment category.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sixteen other countries all together have 45 top green garment factories, according to data from Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The countries with the second and third highest numbers of LEED-certified green garment factories are Pakistan (nine) and India (eight).

Also, yesterday, Fashion Makers Ltd, a garment factory at Gargharia Masterbari at Sreepur under Gazipur district received the green LEED certification in platinum category, BGMEA said.

With the latest one, the country now has 215 LEED green factories, with 81 platinum rated, 120 gold, 10 silver and four only green certified.

Related topic:
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)Green garment factory
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Green garment factory

Green garment factory owners left frustrated

Bangladesh now home to world’s best green factory

Bangladesh now home to world’s best green factory

Green garment factory

Two more RMG factories receive green certificates

World’s best green factory now in Bangladesh

|অর্থনীতি

এসির উৎপাদন বাড়াচ্ছে দেশীয় প্রতিষ্ঠান

নির্মাতা ও খুচরা বিক্রেতাদের ধারণা, ২০২৩ সালে পাঁচ লাখ ৩০ হাজার এসি বিক্রি হয়েছিল।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

যারা ব্যাংক লুটপাট করেছে, একীভূত তাদের জন্যে আরেকটা সুযোগ: আমীর খসরু

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X