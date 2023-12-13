Industries
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:42 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 03:05 PM

Most Viewed

Industries

24 garment factories get green certificates in six months: BGMEA

Star Business Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 01:42 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 03:05 PM
LEED Certified Green Garment Factories in Bangladesh
Representational image. The filed photo shows a green factory in Bangladesh.

Twenty-four garment factories in Bangladesh have received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) awards from the US Green Building Council for their green initiatives in the last six months.

Among them, 16 factories were rated in the Platinum category and eight were in Gold, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said in a statement today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"This development showcases our pivotal role in propelling the country towards global leadership in eco-friendly garment production," the BGMEA said.

With the new 24 factories, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in sustainable fashion with 206 LEED green factories, including 76 Platinum-rated and 116 Gold-rated, solidifying its commitment to environmental stewardship.

There are 54 Bangladeshi factories on the list of the world's top 100 LEED green factories, including 9 of the top 10 and 18 of the top 20, the BGMEA said.

"This achievement will attract further investment and partnerships, solidifying Bangladesh's position as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing," it said.

Related topic:
green factoriesLEED certificationgreen garment factories in bangladeshLEED Certified Green Garment Factories in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

World’s greenest factory: making clothes, caring for nature

Kudos to Bangladesh's green factories

LEED Certified Green Garment Factories in Bangladesh

Two more RMG factories get LEED award for green initiatives

Bangladesh apparel industry

Green factories brighten image of apparel sector

UK to lend $450m in five years

|রাজনীতি

১০ মামলায় মির্জা ফখরুলের জামিন আবেদন

গত ২৮ অক্টোবর পল্টন ও রমনা থানায় এসব মামলা করে পুলিশ।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

রওশন এরশাদ দলের কেউ না, প্রধান পৃষ্ঠপোষক আলংকারিক পদ: জাপা মহাসচিব

২৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification