24 garment factories get green certificates in six months: BGMEA

Twenty-four garment factories in Bangladesh have received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) awards from the US Green Building Council for their green initiatives in the last six months.

Among them, 16 factories were rated in the Platinum category and eight were in Gold, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said in a statement today.

"This development showcases our pivotal role in propelling the country towards global leadership in eco-friendly garment production," the BGMEA said.

With the new 24 factories, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in sustainable fashion with 206 LEED green factories, including 76 Platinum-rated and 116 Gold-rated, solidifying its commitment to environmental stewardship.

There are 54 Bangladeshi factories on the list of the world's top 100 LEED green factories, including 9 of the top 10 and 18 of the top 20, the BGMEA said.

"This achievement will attract further investment and partnerships, solidifying Bangladesh's position as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing," it said.