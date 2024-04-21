Administrator appointed for Sonali Life Insurance

Brig Gen (retd) SM Ferdous has already joined office: IDRA spokesperson

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) has appointed Brig Gen (retd) SM Ferdous as administrator of Sonali Life Insurance with immediate effect.

After taking charge, Ferdous has to submit a report to the IDRA and conduct a full audit by a qualified local or foreign auditor as soon as possible, according to the Insurance Act 2010.

The administrator will manage the insurance business and related activities, including the issuance of policies, as per the 95(3) clause of the Insurance Act 2010.

He will also be able to appoint one or more consultants if needed, the letter issued to the new administrator also reads.

Sonali Life's board was dissolved due to corruption and irregularities, Zahangir Alam, spokesperson of IDRA, told The Daily Star.

"Besides, an administrator for Sonali Life has been appointed and he already joined the company today."

The administrator's appointment was made over two weeks after an audit found Sonali Life's former chairman Mostafa Golam Quddus and his six family member directors' involvement in embezzlement of around Tk 187.84 crore from the company.

The IDRA conducted the audit based on a report on Quddus and his family's involvement in the embezzlement by the National Security Intelligence.

The insurance regulator appointed audit firm Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co on December 31 last year to investigate 17 claims of irregularities, including that over the appointment of Quddus as chairman in 2023.

The audit found that Quddus and his six family member directors embezzled funds in different ways, including by issuing shares for themselves, illegal payment to companies owned by Quddus and payment of salary of his family member directors.

Huge money was also pocketed through illegal purchase of luxury cars and payment of additional dividends to the said directors as well as foreign travel and treatment bills. They also took a large sum of money through Illegal commissions from group insurance policies.

Established in 2013, Sonali Life has 204 branches with 26,693 agents across the country, according to IDRA data.

The company settled 99.9 percent of its total claims in 2020, 99.92 percent in 2021 and 99.98 percent in 2022.

In 2023, the company settled almost all its claims worth Tk 122.26 crore.