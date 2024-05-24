7th edition of INFOCOM to begin in Dhaka this afternoon

The event from Anandabazar Patrika brings together 50 speakers from government, business, IT, media, academia and other leaders from Bangladesh and India

The seventh edition of INFOCOM, an event that promotes the convergence of business, technology and leadership for greater growth in Bangladesh, is set to begin today afternoon in Dhaka.

The two-day INFOCOM, India's largest business, technology and leadership event from the house of Anandabazar Patrika Group (ABP), is taking place at the Westin Dhaka supported by the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Daily Star, ISACA- The Dhaka Chapter and JCI Bangladesh.

The event will bring together more than 50 speakers from government, business, IT, media, academia and other leaders from Bangladesh as well as from India.

INFOCOM, an initiative from the house of ABP, was started in 2002 as a forum that would demonstrate India's quest to be the IT superpower, and has today turned into a forceful and dynamic event that sets the pace for development in the ICT sector, bringing potential partners together and helping the industry connect with associates and customers, according to a press release.

INFOCOM today is one of the largest congregations of ICT professionals, buyers-sellers, corporate leaders, academics, visionaries and policymakers in India, it added.

"INFOCOM Dhaka's main objective is to drive collaborative growth in Bangladesh through the use of business strategy, technology and leadership and help alleviate the lives of its people," the statement added.

The event will provide a powerful platform that will help enable meaningful discussions and exchange beneficial dialogues on key challenges and opportunities in the digital age.

The two-day conference is built around the central theme, "Sustainable Disruption," aims to create a positive impact on the planet, society, and the economy for the long term.

Sustainable disruption is about challenging traditional models and practices in a way that not only brings about positive change but also ensures long-term environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

Technology plays a crucial role in sustainable disruption and contributes to disrupting traditional industries for the better.

Companies are increasingly integrating sustainable disruption into their business models, said the statement.

This includes adopting environment-friendly practices, ethical sourcing, and responsible supply chain management.

Building awareness and educating stakeholders about the benefits of sustainable disruption are crucial components. This involves fostering a mind-set shift towards more sustainable practices.

Sustainable disruption helps in mitigating risk for unforeseen challenges, it added.