14 individuals, 12 firms in top taxpayers' list for 8th straight year

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has awarded tax cards to 141 individuals and companies, categorising them into three distinct groups, recognising them for the highest tax contributions during the fiscal year (FY) 2022-23.

Among them, 14 individuals and 12 conglomerates have earned an exemplary distinction as the foremost taxpayers of the country for an impressive eight consecutive years since the fiscal year 2015-16, according to an analysis conducted by The Daily Star.

The individuals include Md Kaus Mia, owner of Hakimpuri Jarda manufacturing company, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Textiles and Jute Minister, Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, Matiur Rahman, editor of the Prothom Alo, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka South City Corporation mayor, and Pran Gopal Dutta, a physician.

The rest are Drug International's Khwaja Tajmahal, service-holders MA Haider Hussain, Mohammad Yusuf, Hosne Ara Hossain, Rubaiyat Farzana Hossain, and Laila Hossain, Palmal Group of Industries Managing Director Nafis Sikder, and national cricketer Tamim Iqbal.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Abdul Malek, editor of the Dainik Azadi, was named for the tax card for the seventh times in the last eight years, only missing out in FY2021-22.

The NBR published a gazette notification on November 30 containing the names 76 individuals, 54 companies, and 11 others (persons and entities) for the tax card award in recognition of them being the highest taxpayers of FY2022-23.

The award, including the tax card, a crest and a certificate of honour, is likely to be handed over through a ceremony on December 20.

The tax regulator introduced tax cards more than a decade ago and expanded its associated list from FY2015-16 to recognise compliant taxpayers across various sectors and professions.

Among the 12 companies are Islami Bank Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank, Grameenphone, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, and Coats Bangladesh.

The remaining ones are Mediastar Ltd, American Life Insurance Company, Square Pharmaceuticals, Badsha Textiles Mills, Rifat Garments, and SN Corporation.

Meanwhile, HSBC, Nestle Bangladesh, Unilever Bangladesh, Apex Footwear, Transcraft Ltd, Noman Terry Towel Mills, and ASBS had been awarded for a sixth consecutive year until 2020-21. Of them, Nestle, Unilever, and Apex, received the recognition for the seventh time in eight years.

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd, Bay Developments Ltd, Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd, and Lalmai Footwear won for the fifth consecutive yearuntil 2020-21.

AK Azad, managing director of Rifat Garments, said he felt encouraged and honoured.

"I think those who felt discouraged to pay taxes will be encouraged by this recognition," he said.

Muhammad Zahangir Alam, executive director for finance and strategy of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, said paying tax was not an expenditure, but a part of the allocution of profits to secure national development.

"As we are making profit, our responsibility is to provide the right share of it to the state by which a developing nation can move forward," he in an instant reaction to The Daily Star.

"We are deeply honoured to be once again recognised as a top tax-paying organisation. This achievement reflects our commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and our dedication to contributing positively to the economy," said Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh (previously American Life Insurance Company).

"We see this not just as a recognition of our financial contribution, but as a testament to our core values and the hard work of everyone at MetLife Bangladesh," he said.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of the Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "The bank has always prioritised prudent end-to-end risk management, which helps us bear fruit, especially in challenging times."

Efficient local balance sheet management with global network capabilities catalysed the bank in delivering sustained, strong operating results, he said.

"We are privileged to have our clients, colleagues, and regulators who have always provided us with rock-solid support. We are absolutely committed to contributing to the community and are proud to be recognised as one of the highest tax payers in the financial sector of Bangladesh," he added.