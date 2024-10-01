Workers block highway for 2nd day, 15-km tailback in Ashulia

Most factories in industrial belt operating

Workers of Birds Group are continuing their demonstration blocking Nabinagar-Chandra highway for the second consecutive day today, causing a 15-kilometre traffic jam on the road.

Following the blockade, the traffic congestion now spread from Nabinagar to Jirani and from Nabinagar to BPATC on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, our Savar correspondent reports quoting Dhaka North Traffic Inspector (Admin) Hossain Shahid Chowdhury.

The workers of Birds Group in Ashulia industrial area blocked the highway since 9:00am yesterday, demanding arrears and reopening of the factory.

However, most garment factories in the industrial belt are operational today, though workers at some factories have not joined yet, according to a source at the industrial police.

Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station, said that senior army officers are in contact with the factory owners to resolve the issue.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, told The Daily Star that a meeting involving the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the workers, and the owners was held at the Directorate of Factory and Institution Inspection.

According to the meeting's decision, Birds Group was supposed to pay the workers their dues yesterday, but they failed to do so.

Asked, BGMEA senior vice president Abdullah Heel Rakib today said the Birds Group owners were asked yesterday to pay the workers arrears but they would not do that yet. Birds Group owner Engineer Anwar has been hospitalised as he is sick, the official said adding that his family members' could not be reached over phone.

Of the factories which were not operational today, AR Jeans Producer Ltd in Kathgara declared a public holiday today. Also, Mango Tex Ltd in Tongabari, Setara Apparels in Jamgara, and Skyline factory remain now closed, but factories -- Mandal Knitwear, Natural Denim, and Natural Indigo are running their operations.

Birds Group on August 27 issued a notice, saying that due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic downturn, it had been struggling with a lack of work.

Despite ongoing financial losses, the company attempted but failed to secure new orders, which led to the closure of several divisions, including RNR Fashions Ltd, Birds Garments Ltd, Birds Fedrex Ltd, and Birds A&Z Ltd.