RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for over 9 hours

The blockade resumed at 8:00am today, after workers blocked the highway for over seven hours last evening

RMG workers continued their blockade of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, one of the country's busiest roads, from 8:00am this morning until 5:00pm, demanding settlement of their unpaid wages.

As of 5:00pm today, workers are still blocking the highway.

The highway reopened early today, around 1:00am, after it was blocked by the workers for nearly seven hours since 6:00pm yesterday. The workers shut down the highway again this morning, halting traffic movement.

Workers from Apparel Plus Limited resumed their protest around 8:00am today in the Bhogra area of Gazipur, demanding the settlement of their overdue salaries, reports our local correspondent.

"The factory has closed without clearing our arrears. We won't leave the road until we get what we're owed," said one of the agitating workers.

"Land lords will ask for the rent as the month has ended. We need to pay rent and school fees also," he said.

Industrial Police Inspector Biojid Mia told The Daily Star that the owner said they are trying to pay the salary. But the workers have not yet received their salary. Despite the assurance of the owner, the workers are still sitting on the highway ignoring the rain.

Shafiul Alam, president of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation for the Gazipur Metropolitan, confirmed that the factory had announced its closure on August 14.

A tripartite agreement (between workers, factory, and Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments) was made to pay all dues, but the factory missed the September 25 deadline to pay July's wages, prompting the workers resume the protest, he said.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Mohammad Ibrahim Khan said, "The workers have been protesting since last evening. They left the road at 1:00am but now resumed their blockade again from 8:00am."

At 5:00pm, traffic police inspector Al Amin told The Daily Star that the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway is still closed.

Attempts to reach Kabir Hossain, general manager of Apparel Plus Limited, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls.