RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding higher wages, bonuses

RMG workers once again blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway today for one and a half hours, demanding percentage of production bonus and an increase of Eid bonuses and basic salary.

The protest began at 8:00am in Malekerbari area of Gazipur city.

According to several workers, who preferred to remain unnamed, they are employed by Jang Won Corporation Ltd and are calling for a percentage of the production bonus, a 50 percent increase in Eid bonus, and basic salary adjustment to Tk 14,000.

Repeated attempts to contact the authorities and the owner of Jang Won Corporation Ltd were unsuccessful, reports our local correspondent.

Gazipur Industrial Police Additional Assistant Superintendent of Police Mosharraf Hossain told The Daily Star that discussions are ongoing between the workers and factory owners to resolve the situation.

At 9:30am, the workers left the highway and returned to the factory area, he said.

According to the factory officials, the facility employs over 400 workers, most of whom participated in the protest.