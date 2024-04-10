RMG
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 10, 2024 12:34 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 12:37 AM

Workers of 3 RMG factories in Gazipur stage demo for arrears

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Workers of three RMG factories demonstrated in Gazipur city's Basan area yesterday, demanding their arrears.

The factories are Tasnim Knitwear Ltd, Father Fashions Ltd, and Alema Textiles Ltd, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Inspector Rezaul Islam of Gazipur Industrial Police told The Daily Star that the workers of Alema Textiles Ltd and Father Fashions Ltd blocked roads and carried out vandalism in the factories.

He added that the authorities of the three factories said they would clear their workers' payments by last night.

Several workers alleged that some of their colleagues were beaten by the authorities of Alema Textiles Ltd during the demonstration.

The Daily Star could not contact the authorities for comments.

In another development, a worker of the factory later confirmed that they got their dues.

