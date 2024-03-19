US trade body urges govt to end detention of RMG workers

The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) has urged Bangladesh to end the detention of the workers who were involved in the labour movement demanding a minimum wage hike last year.

Stephen Lamar, president and CEO of the largest trade body in garment and shoe segments in the US, made the demands in separate letters to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Before the minimum wage was raised to Tk 12,500 in December, thousands of workers took to the streets to press home their demand for a minimum salary between Tk 23,000 and Tk 25,000.

Lamar said he is repeatedly calling to end the ongoing detention, and the continued threat of detention, of thousands of workers related to the protests over the minimum wage.

Previously, he also urged the BGMEA to request that the Bangladesh government investigate, and hold accountable, those responsible for the violence that led to the deaths and injuries of workers during the protests, said the letters dated March 18.

"However, it is with deep concern that I must urge BGMEA to join our calls for the Bangladesh government to release all those arrested during the protests over the minimum wage and to withdraw all criminal charges against those arrested," Lamar said.

"We are concerned over criminal charges brought against labour organisers, such as Jewel Miya, who was arrested for advocating for higher wages."

The AAFA chief urged the BGMEA and its members to withdraw all first information reports filed against the workers to remove any further threats of arrest against thousands of workers and prevent the future harassment of workers.

Lamar is hopeful that the BGMEA and the industry will continue to make significant strides to ensure worker welfare.

"In turn, these efforts will only strengthen and grow our mutually beneficial partnership."

BGMEA's Hassan said he was aware of the letter.

The business leader said he has sought the names of the workers against whom the claim of detention and threat of detention has been raised so that they can initiate measures.

"This is because most of the police cases filed against the workers for their alleged involvement in wage protests have already been withdrawn," he said.

"And many of the cases are not being pursued anymore by the factory owners as normalcy has been restored and the new wage structure has been implemented."

Hassan said they have already directed the BGMEA members not to take into account minor incidents.

However, in the cases where workers who were found to be involved in torching of factories, beating up of senior officials and looting of factories, the owners may choose to continue the police cases, he said.

The AAFA represents more than 1,000 famous brands, which collectively clock more than $490 billion in annual US retail sales.

Currently, Bangladesh is the third-largest supplier of garments as well as a fast-growing exporter of footwear and travel goods to the US.