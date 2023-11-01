RMG factory owners to raise proposed minimum wage

However, they didn’t say how much the amount will be raised

Liaquet Ali Molla, chairman of the Minimum Wage Board, attends the fifth meeting of the board at its office in the capital today. Photo: Star

The garment factory owners today said they will increase the amount of minimum wage they proposed earlier.

However, they did not say how much they will increase.

Liaquet Ali Molla, chairman of the Minimum Wage Board, shared the information after the fifth meeting of the board at its office in the capital today.

The declaration came over a week after the apparel factory owners proposed Tk 10,400 as the minimum wage for garment workers.

The garment workers have been demonstrating in the garment industrial belts of Ashulia and Gazipur for several days, demanding a minimum wage of Tk 20,393.

On April 9 this year, the government formed the minimum wage board for the garment workers to recommend the new salary structure.

The representatives of garment owners and workers were present in the wage board meeting today.