Business
Wed Nov 1, 2023 06:37 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 06:42 PM

Most Viewed

Business

RMG factory owners to raise proposed minimum wage

However, they didn’t say how much the amount will be raised
Wed Nov 1, 2023 06:37 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 06:42 PM
RMG factory owners to raise proposed minimum wage
Liaquet Ali Molla, chairman of the Minimum Wage Board, attends the fifth meeting of the board at its office in the capital today. Photo: Star

The garment factory owners today said they will increase the amount of minimum wage they proposed earlier.

However, they did not say how much they will increase.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Liaquet Ali Molla, chairman of the Minimum Wage Board, shared the information after the fifth meeting of the board at its office in the capital today.

The declaration came over a week after the apparel factory owners proposed Tk 10,400 as the minimum wage for garment workers.

The garment workers have been demonstrating in the garment industrial belts of Ashulia and Gazipur for several days, demanding a minimum wage of Tk 20,393.

On April 9 this year, the government formed the minimum wage board for the garment workers to recommend the new salary structure.

The representatives of garment owners and workers were present in the wage board meeting today.

Related topic:
RMG Minimum WageMinimum wage boardGarment factory ownersGarments sector of Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

IndustriALL suspects BNP, Jatiya Party taking benefit of RMG unrest

IndustriALL suspects political parties taking benefit of RMG unrest

1d ago

Fashion needs to support suppliers for green transition

1d ago
Minimum wage not finalised yet, says state minister

RMG minimum wage not finalised yet: state minister 

2d ago

RMG workers' wage: 3rd board meeting ends without decision

Another refusal to give workers their due

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৯০৩

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৩৫৫ জন মারা গেলেন।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন পেঁয়াজ না ওঠা পর্যন্ত একমাস কষ্ট করতে হবে: বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে