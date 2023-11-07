Business
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 7, 2023 08:00 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 08:09 PM

Business

‘Not Tk 12,500, minimum wage should be Tk 25,000’

RMG workers’ platforms rejected new wage structure
The leaders of some garment workers' platform today rejected the government's announced minimum wage of Tk 12,500, as they think the amount is not sufficient and their expectation is not met.

They made the call hours after the minimum wage board announced a new wage structure for apparel workers.

The leaders of the Mojuri Briddhite Garment Sramik Andolon, a workers' platform for raising garment wage, demanded the minimum wage structure should be revised and set at Tk 25,000.

The platform also demonstrated just after the minimum wage board announced the new salary structure and later it issued a statement.

During the meeting of the minimum wage board, the platform leaders also chanted slogans in front of the office of the minimum wage board in Dhaka.

Similarly, Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, another platform of garment workers, also rejected the new salary structure as they believe the amount is not up to the mark for the garment workers.

Related topic:
Minimum wage for garment workersRMG Minimum WageGarment wage
