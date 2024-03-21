RMG workers will get salary, bonus before Eid: state minister

Readymade garment (RMG) workers will get their salary and festival bonus before the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, State Minister for Labour and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury said yesterday.

He made the announcement while talking to reporters after attending the 17th meeting of the tripartite advisory council on the RMG sector at the Secretariat.

The state minister further said no workers can be laid off before Eid. "It is a strict directive from the government for the owners. Owners, employees, and the government have discussed various issues together [in the meeting]," he added.

He said there is no sense of dissatisfaction among the workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Both owners and workers are working together to solve their problems in a friendly environment. Many problems have already been solved," the state minister said.

He also said rations will be given to the garment workers.