RMG workers stage demo in Gazipur demanding unpaid wages

Workers of two Readymade Garment (RMG) factories demonstrated in front of their factories in Gazipur today and observed a daylong work abstention demanding unpaid wages.

The demonstrations took place at Crossline Knit Fabrics in Tongi's Vadam Nishat Nagar area and Sadat Out Wires Limited in Gacha area, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting police and RMG workers.

Mosharraf Hossain, additional assistant superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, told this correspondent that over 200 workers of Crossline Knit Fabrics Ltd demonstrated inside the factory and its main gate demanding arrears of three months' salary.

He said the workers of Sadat Out Wears Ltd observed a work abstention demanding one month's salary and earn-leave money.

The police official said the Sadat authorities told him that they would pay the salary tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

However, Crossline Knit Fabrics Ltd authorities could not be reached for comments in this regard.