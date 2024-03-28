RMG
Star Digital Report
Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:03 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:07 PM

RMG

Gazipur mill workers temporarily block highway for wage hike

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Around 1,000 workers of Gulshan Spinning Mill in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for over two and a half hours demanding an increase in salary.

They took position on the road in Jaina Bazar area around 2:00pm today, our local correspondent reports quoting Mauna Highway Police Station's Sub-inspector Lutfur Rahman.

However law enforcers removed the protesters from the highway around 4:45pm, Mauna Highway Police Station's Sub-inspector Ismail Hossain confirmed.

Contacted, Gulshan Spinning Mill Manager Zamir Uddin said that the administration of the factory will decide on the workers' demand.

