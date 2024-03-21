Allow 8-day Eid holiday for RMG workers to avoid travel chaos

National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways urges authorities

National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways today urged the authorities concerned to allow eight-day holiday for the ready-made garment workers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The committee also urged the government and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) authorities to take measures for the sake of safe return of Eid holidaymakers, said a statement signed by President Shahid Mia and general secretary Ashish Kumar Dey.

According to the statement, nearly one crore people leave Dhaka during the Eid and among them 35 lakh are garment workers.

The road, rail and water transport sectors do not have the capacity to transport one crore homebound passengers in one week before the Eid as it causes chaos and public sufferings on roads and railways.

To avoid such chaos, the RMG workers can go to their home villages in phases, the committee said.