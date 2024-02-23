Stocks end week higher

The stock markets in Bangladesh ended in the positive territory yesterday as most shares rose.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed at 6,273, up 17 points, or 0.28 percent, from a session earlier.

The DSES Index, which comprises Shariah-based companies, was almost flat at 1,360 while the DS30, the index representing blue-chip firms, was up 0.35 percent to 2,139.

Turnover, another major indicator of the market, rose nearly 13 percent to Tk 862 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the premier bourse in the country, 197 advanced, 139 declined, and 63 were unchanged.

VFS Thread Dyeing posted the sharpest gain on the day, advancing 10 percent. Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, Paper Processing & Packaging, Queen South Textile Mills, Esquire Knit Composite, Meghna Pet Industries, Kattali Textile, and Prime Textile Spinning Mills rose more than 9 percent.

Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills suffered the highest decline, falling 6.83 percent. Summit Power lost 6.55 percent and Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries decreased 6.04 percent.

IT Consultants, GSP Finance and Aamra Networks were down more than 4 percent.

Uttara Bank topped the turnover chart, with its shares valued at Tk 34.95 crore transacted. Other firms that also saw significant trading included Best Holdings, Monno Fabrics, Alif Industries, and Gemini Sea Food.

The Caspi, the broad index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, added 54 points, or 0.31 percent, to close the session at 18,005.

The bourse in the port city saw shares worth Tk 11.92 crore changing hands, down 11.35 percent from Tk 13.45 crore a session ago.

Of the securities, 120 rose, 96 fell and 38 did not see any movement.

In the week, the dynamic capital market orchestrated a downward movement as it lost 62.30 points, 0.98 percent, said LankaBangla Securities Ltd, a brokerage house, in an analysis about the DSE.

The average daily turnover was Tk 842 crore, down 43.38 percent from a week earlier.