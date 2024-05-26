Shanta begins to sell space at Dhaka Tower

Shanta Holdings Limited (SHL), a real estate developer, began to sell commercial space at Dhaka Tower, as it broke ground on the 500-foot skyscraper project along the Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road on Friday.

"After the completion of the project, Dhaka is going to see a transformative addition to its skyline," said Saif Khandoker, director at SHL.

The tower will be designed by the Office of Metropolitan Architects (OMA), Netherlands, a renowned studio.

Irma Van Dueren, ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, inaugurated the sales event at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Friday night.

Khondokar said, once built, the high-rise office building would become one of the country's tallest buildings and is destined to be the next iconic landmark of the city, akin to the Empire State Building of New York City.

Featuring six basements that can accommodate 724 cars, Dhaka Tower will also ensure convenient parking.

According to him, Dhaka Tower will boast an exhibition space extending to a height of 130 feet. On the top level will be a fine-dining restaurant, adjacent to a publicly accessible two-tier observation deck providing sweeping views of the metropolis and Hatirjheel.

Khondoker said the podium levels would host a variety of amenities and spaces which will include banks, ATMs, a food court, cafes, retail outlets, and showrooms.

He added that the project would be financed through their own equity and bank finance.

The SHL said in a press release the Dhaka Tower will feature a total of 21 high-speed elevators, including separate service or fireman's elevators, the latest firefighting and smoke detection system designed by IGnesis Consultants, an integrated building management system, and a central security system.

He said the Dhaka Tower had achieved a LEED platinum pre-certification, which means it will be an energy-efficient building, symbolising Shanta's commitment to sustainability.

The project is now open for bookings and due for completion by the year 2028.