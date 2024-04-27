Seamless internet not before end of May

The maintenance works of SEA-ME-WE 5, through which Bangladesh avails the largest chunk of international bandwidth, will take about a month, prolonging woes over the lack of a smooth broadband internet service in the country.

Bangladesh Submarine Cables in a press release said the maintenance work of the cable would conclude on the last week of May.

The cable, which was installed in Kuakata connecting Bangladesh with Singapore, snapped at midnight of April 27.

"…The country's second submarine cable (SMW-5) was accidentally severed in Indonesian waters west of Singapore. The SMW5 consortium has already undertaken the repair of undersea cables in Indonesia," said Bangladesh Submarine Cables.

"According to the latest information of the consortium, the maintenance work of the cable will be completed in the last week of May 2024, subject to obtaining permission from the relevant authorities in Indonesia," it said.

It may be noted that preparations have been completed from Bangladesh Submarine Cables to transfer about 1600 Gbps bandwidth of SMW-5 to SMW-4, the first submarine cable of the country,

Customers (International Internet Gateway companies) have started the process of connecting their circuits as per demand through Bangladesh Submarine Cables.

The Bangladesh Submarine Cables authorities sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience, it added.