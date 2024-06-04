Power, agriculture to drive up subsidies

The subsidies and incentive expenditures in the upcoming budget are going to be more than that of the current fiscal year.

The subsidies have mainly been increasing in the power, energy, and the agriculture sectors.

Even though the government plans to increase power prices four to five times a year, the highest subsidy allocation is likely to go towards the power sector.

Finance ministry officials said the increased subsidy allocation was largely due to the arrears in the power and agriculture sectors.

In the upcoming fiscal year, the subsidy allocation is likely to be Tk 1,12,000 crore. For the current fiscal year, the government allocated Tk 1,00,174 crore.

Of the amount for the next fiscal year, the power sector is likely to get Tk 42,000 crore. The government allocated Tk 35,000 crore for this sector in the current fiscal year.

Before fiscal year 2021-22, the subsidy allocations for the power sector were between Tk 7,000 crore to Tk 8,000 crore.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, said the main reasons behind the increasing subsidy allocation in the upcoming budget is the high energy prices in the international market and elevated capacity payments.

He said the government has planned to increase power prices several times, but the sector will require more subsidies as more power plants, including Rooppur nuclear plant, are ready to produce electricity.

"If the old and inefficient power plants are not removed … the overall capacity charges will increase, which will worsen the subsidy burden," he told The Daily Star.

The recent mission of the International Monetary Fund also questioned the huge subsidy allocation in the power sector.

It is not possible to withdraw subsidies from the power sector as it will hurt the economy. The government is planning to increase power prices over the next three years so that the subsidies can be withdrawn, said finance ministry officials.

The subsidy for importing LNG next year is likely to be Tk 7,000 crore, which is Tk 6,000 crore in the current fiscal year.

The agriculture subsidies were between Tk 5,000 and Tk 7,500 crore until fiscal year 2021-22, but it has been increasing.

In 2022-23, the allocation was Tk 25,000 crore. In 2023-24, the allocation was Tk 25,000 crore but was later reduced to Tk 18,000 crore.

It is likely to be Tk 25,000 crore next year.

The government usually allocates subsidies to the export sector in the form of incentives to businesses. In the current fiscal year, Tk 9,025 crore was allocated, and it is likely to reduce to less than Tk 7,000 crore, according to the officials.

They said due to the graduation process from the Least Developed Countries, subsidies will eventually be phased out. "We are thinking about the alternate measures in this regard, which will be incorporated in the new export policy," said an official.

Remittance subsidy in the upcoming budget will be the same, Tk 6,200 crore, while food subsidy will increase to Tk 7,000 crores from Tk 6,900 crore.

SOCIAL SAFETY NET

Even though economists suggested increasing the allocation for social safety net programmes so that people can cope with high inflation, the allocation is likely to be lower than that of the current fiscal year.

About 2.5 percent of the GDP is likely to be allocated to the social safety net. The current allocation is 2.52 percent of the GDP. However, the allocated amount may increase to Tk 1,32,000 crore from the current fiscal year's Tk 1,26,272 crore.

The government may increase the number of beneficiaries under the safety net programmes by around four to five lakh. But the amount of allowance will remain the same, according to officials.

The number of beneficiaries may increase in two major schemes -- the senior citizen allowance and the allowance for widows, deserted, or destitute women.

In the case of senior citizen allowance, a person will get Tk 600 per month and widows, deserted, or destitute women will get Tk 550 per month.

A top finance ministry official said they would reform the social safety net distribution system in the upcoming fiscal year and later the programmes would be expanded.

In a circular, the ministry recently said all funds for social safety net programmes must be paid to the mobile financial service account registered with the national ID card of the beneficiaries.

This must be ensured by June 30, 2025, it said.

At present, allowances under many programmes are paid via mobile financial services, but often not to the registered accounts of the beneficiaries, which leaves room for irregularities.

The government provides social safety net benefits under around 130 programmes.

Analysts question whether some programmes are truly benefitting the poor. They also say a huge amount is being wasted due to corruption in distribution.

The finance ministry has asked all ministries to submit reports detailing who is receiving the allowances and the goals of the programme.

Based on the reports, the ministry will prepare a report as per the recommendations of the World Bank and the IMF.