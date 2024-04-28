Improving summer power supply: Tk 1,500cr disbursed in subsidies

Dollar crunch still bogging down furnace oil imports

The Finance Division has disbursed Tk 1,500 crore from the current fiscal year's subsidy allocation for the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources to increase power production for uninterrupted electricity supply during the summer months.

The government has so far disbursed Tk 18,799 crore out of the total subsidy allocation of Tk 35,000 crore for the power sector in the forms of bonds and cash.

However, this move will not help Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) significantly improve the power supply situation in the country as the problem in opening letters of credit (LCs) to import furnace oil stemming from shortage of dollar is behind the inadequate power supply.

The PDB is now enforcing 1,500 megawatts loadshedding a day. Many rural areas are experiencing eight to 10 hours of power outages a day, according to PDB officials.

Senior officials of the ministry and the PDB will hold a meeting today with the representatives of independent power producers (IPPs) to discuss boosting power production.

In the beginning of April, the Power Division in a meeting with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid requested disbursement of Tk 3,000 crore from the Finance Division. The finance minister agreed to disburse about Tk 1,500 crore as cash support as a temporary solution, said meeting sources.

Finance ministry officials said they disbursed the amount last week and will disburse more money next month.

PDB has been enforcing loadshedding, particularly in rural areas, since the end of the Eid holidays in the middle of this month due to an increased demand amid the ongoing heatwave across the country.

As of 3:00pm yesterday, PDB produced 13,949MW of electricity against the demand of 15,200MW. Of the produced power, 7,300MW came from gas-based power plants and about 3,700MW from coal-fired plants.

Though the country's liquid fuel-based power plants have a combined capacity of around 6,000MW, the PDB is now able to produce around 3,500MW due to shortage of fuel.

On April 22, the PDB produced a record 16,233 MW. However, the figure dropped later.

"We don't have enough liquid fuel. Besides, the liquid fuel-based power plants are not designed to run round-the-clock. That's why we need to enforce loadshedding in parts of the country," said Mokammel Hossain, a member of PDB.

Meanwhile, State Minister Nasrul Hamid will sit in a meeting today with the representatives of Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA).

Faisal Karim Khan, president of BIPPA, yesterday told The Daily Star that they would discuss how to enable IPPs to procure more furnace oil for boosting power generation in future.

"The independent power producers cannot procure the enough furnace oil due the banks' inability to open enough LCs because of shortage of dollars. The IPPs has nothing to do with this problem. So, we are seeking help from our regulator [Power Division] and the customer [PDB]," he said.

Asked about collection of arrear bills from PDB, he said different IPPs received different amounts against arrear bills so far. "The PDB was supposed to clear all the arrear bills until December last year."

Till date this fiscal year, the government issued bonds worth Tk 10,599 crore to pay the receivables of IPPs, according to Power Division data.

The power and energy ministry officials earlier this month said about $2 billion is needed in the current fiscal year to clear the dues of all the companies concerned and also for their working capital to supply uninterrupted electricity. Half of this $2 billion would be spent on clearing dues of India's Adani Power and US energy giant Chevron, which is producing gas from Bibiyana, a major gas field in Bangladesh.

The rest of the amount will be used to pay the bills of purchasing fuel oils, liquefied natural gas and coal for power generation.