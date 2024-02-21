Extend tax return filing deadline for companies: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend the deadline for tax return filing by companies by two months until April 30 this year 2024.

The apex trade body made the appeal as the deadline for submission of tax returns by companies is scheduled to end on February 28.

Earlier, the NBR extended the official deadline for return filing from January 15 to February 28 for firms.

In its letter submitted to the NBR chairman, the FBCCI said businesses are yet to get a comprehensive idea about the income tax law 2023, which became effective from June last year.

Besides, it is taking time to get the documents ready for auditing as a result of unfriendly global environment, inflation, dollar crisis and businesses' engagement for import of items ahead of the Ramadan, it added.

Companies are also facing delays in getting documents verification code (DVC) and finalising the audited financial statements, it said.

The DVC shows authenticity that the financial accounts are audited by chartered accountants. Companies are required to use the DVC in their audited accounts as per the NBR rule.

The FBCCI said a number of its member bodies requested for an extension of the deadline by two more months until April 30 so that companies can file returns without any fine.