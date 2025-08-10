Bangladesh in an identity crisis

When we hear the word engineering, Germany naturally comes to mind. Mention technology, and Japan emerges. Talk about innovation and Silicon Valley in the United States takes centre stage. These associations are the result of long-term, strategic nation branding, built over decades of investment, a clear national vision, and alignment between government, private sector and civil society.

Where does Bangladesh stand in this regard? What comes to mind when the world hears our name?

The reality is that, despite progress in areas such as women empowerment, microfinance and manufacturing resilience, Bangladesh's image continues to be defined by outdated and incomplete narratives. Political unrest, corruption, natural disasters and poor governance have long overshadowed our achievements. Our young, energetic workforce remains largely invisible in global conversations. Our entrepreneurs work tirelessly, often without recognition. Our cultural richness and intellectual promise rarely feature in the world's understanding of who we are.

Part of this distortion lies in our inability to tell our own story. And part of it lies in the years spent under authoritarian rule, where dissent was criminalised and merit was undermined. The past regime, despite its infrastructural ambitions, left a fractured civil society and a deeply polarised nation. The international community watched as democratic institutions weakened and critics were silenced. These developments deepened our branding crisis, portraying us not as a land of opportunity but as a cautionary tale.

Now, with the end of that chapter, we find ourselves at a rare turning point. We have an opportunity to rethink how the world sees us.

As we move forward, we must confront a central question. Do we want to be known as a conservative Muslim-majority country, susceptible to ideological drift and political repression? Or do we want to present ourselves as a confident, entrepreneurial, forward-looking nation capable of contributing to global growth and prosperity?

Nation branding is not about a catchy slogan or a tourism campaign. It is a long-term process of aligning perception with reality and, in many cases, improving the reality itself.

As branding expert Simon Anholt has observed, a national image is shaped not by advertisements but by behaviour. It is influenced by how a country treats its people, engages with the world, encourages innovation and honours its values.

For too long, Bangladesh has been excluded from the strategic conversations that shape regional and global futures. Investors have chosen Vietnam, Indonesia or Sri Lanka, often overlooking us despite strong fundamentals. Part of the reason is perception. We have not treated branding as a national priority. We have not told our story well enough, and when we have, the loudest voices, not always the most truthful, have dominated the narrative.

That must change. The post-Hasina era offers a narrow but crucial window to reset. It is a chance to collectively reimagine the identity we project. Civil society, private sector, media, diaspora, academia and government must come together to define it.

We are already known for microfinance, and our ready-made garment sector has driven much of our export success. But as marketing expert Philip Kotler suggests, relying solely on these strengths may not sustain us in the long term.

We must build capacity, expand into new markets and improve management to remain competitive. It is time to brand Bangladesh around digital innovation, green industry, creative exports and values such as tolerance, entrepreneurship and equity, reflecting the vibrancy of our youth and the ingenuity of our people.

Branding a nation is not a public relations stunt. It is nation-building through a global lens. If done well, it can open new markets, attract better investment, inspire talent to return and restore dignity to people who have long been misrepresented and underestimated.

The writer is the chairman of Financial Excellence Ltd