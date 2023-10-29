Bangladesh, Canada to work for higher bilateral trade

Bangladesh and Canada have agreed to devise a mechanism to explore ways and means to diversify and expand bilateral trade, which now stands at only about $2.5 billion.

At the fifth Bangladesh-Canada Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) at the Global Affairs Canada in Ottawa on October 27, the two countries also discussed various global and regional issues, including climate change, peace and security, and transnational crime.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh side at the FOC, while the Canadian delegation was led by Weldon Epp, assistant deputy minister for Asia Pacific at the Global Affairs Canada.

They discussed a number of global and regional issues, including political relations, economic cooperation, trade and investment, technical assistance, movement of people and response to the Rohingya crisis.

The two countries agreed to work on elevating the relations to the next level, according to a statement of the foreign ministry.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen emphasised increasing collaboration in the capacity building of Bangladesh's service sectors, including skills development, trade facilitation, clean tech and energy and agri-food processing sectors.

The Bangladesh side reiterated its request for the early deportation of Nur Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The two sides also discussed various global and regional issues, including climate change, peace and security, and transnational crime over a lunch hosted by David Morrison, deputy minister of foreign affairs of Canada.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Khalilur Rahman, Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nichols and other officials from the two countries were present.